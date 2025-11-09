Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2025: Toddler steals the show during mom's Taylor Swift dance

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom and her sister's bathroom dance and sing-along to Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia took an unexpected – and adorable – turn.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the two sisters groove behind the toddler standing front and center, soaking up the camera time.

When the lyrics "All because you came for me" play, the little girl perfectly sings "me" with an exaggerated, dramatic expression that has both women – and the internet – crying with laughter.

"TaylorTot hitting HEAVY on that me," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This mom and her sister were dancing to Taylor Swift when a toddler hilariously and adorably stole the spotlight!
