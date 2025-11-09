Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2025: Toddler steals the show during mom's Taylor Swift dance
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom and her sister's bathroom dance and sing-along to Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia took an unexpected – and adorable – turn.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the two sisters groove behind the toddler standing front and center, soaking up the camera time.
When the lyrics "All because you came for me" play, the little girl perfectly sings "me" with an exaggerated, dramatic expression that has both women – and the internet – crying with laughter.
"TaylorTot hitting HEAVY on that me," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@courtalini27