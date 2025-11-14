Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2025: Man reaches for freezing Titanic ice water, finds garbage instead

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a trip to the Titanic Museum turns hilarious when a woman captures her boyfriend making a very unfortunate mistake.

In the clip, Amy Blazi's boyfriend confidently plunges his entire arm into what he believes is the famous 28-degree Titanic water.

However, the second he pulls his arm out, he realizes he was actually elbow-deep in a trashcan instead.

"I would’ve been hysterically laughing if my man did this," one viewer commented..

Check it out: