Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2025: Guy's wild reaction to spider has TikTok dying laughing

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a couple's cozy night on the couch turned into pure chaos when an unexpected guest made an appearance.

In the clip, the two are seen relaxing in their living room when the woman suddenly says, "Drew, don't freak out."

Moments later, Drew leaps off the couch, ripping his shirt off in panic and she asks, "Did you see what was on you?"

The TikTok caption revealed the culprit: "Pumpkin spider crawled across my shoulder. Obviously didn't handle it well!"

"Yeeeahhh he's valid though after I looked up pumpkin spiders," one viewer commented.

Check it out: