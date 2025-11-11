Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2025: Guy's wild reaction to spider has TikTok dying laughing

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple's cozy night on the couch turned into pure chaos when an unexpected guest made an appearance.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the two are seen relaxing in their living room when the woman suddenly says, "Drew, don't freak out."

Moments later, Drew leaps off the couch, ripping his shirt off in panic and she asks, "Did you see what was on you?"

The TikTok caption revealed the culprit: "Pumpkin spider crawled across my shoulder. Obviously didn't handle it well!"

"Yeeeahhh he's valid though after I looked up pumpkin spiders," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This couple's night took a terrifyingly funny turn when a spider made a surprise appearance!
This couple's night took a terrifyingly funny turn when a spider made a surprise appearance!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@OMG_ItsTasty
Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2025: Girl doesn't realize she's stepping on friend's foot while partying Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2025: Girl doesn't realize she's stepping on friend's foot while partying
Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2025: Toddler steals the show during mom's Taylor Swift dance Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2025: Toddler steals the show during mom's Taylor Swift dance
Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2025: Toddler throws adorable fit after mom says no to McDonald's pie Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2025: Toddler throws adorable fit after mom says no to McDonald's pie
Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2025: Boy cries tears of joy after getting his dream puppy! Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2025: Boy cries tears of joy after getting his dream puppy!
Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2025: Sick toddler beautifully sings Celine Dion between coughs! Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2025: Sick toddler beautifully sings Celine Dion between coughs!
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2025: Wedding coordinator steals the show with hilarious stairway slide Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2025: Wedding coordinator steals the show with hilarious stairway slide
Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2025: Runaway pumpkin goes rogue, knocks down kid during fall festival Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2025: Runaway pumpkin goes rogue, knocks down kid during fall festival
Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2025: Toddler has epic meltdown over shredded cheese Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2025: Toddler has epic meltdown over shredded cheese

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@OMG_ItsTasty

More on Viral Video of the Day: