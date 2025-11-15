Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2025: Baby's first haircut at Disney melts hearts on TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny baby named Cooper got his very first haircut at Disney – and it's pure magic.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a Disney stylist serenades Cooper with Wheels on the Bus while carefully trimming his hair, turning the moment into a wholesome performance.
Cooper couldn't care less about the haircut itself, and instead beams up at the singing stylist with the cutest little smile.
"well if that isn't the cutest baby getting his first haircut," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thecaracappas