Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2024: Easter Bunny takes a tumble during kids' school surprise!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a heartwarming attempt at a school visit by the Easter Bunny resulted in an epic fail.

Viral Video of the Day

Maybe n-eggs time will be better?

In the clip, the children sit in the back of the classroom and patiently wait for the Easter Bunny to enter.

But it seems like the door has other plans...

"at least the eggs got spread out," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an Easter surprise that sadly didn't go as planned.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an Easter surprise that sadly didn't go as planned.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@reeshbee
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@reeshbee

More on Viral Video of the Day: