Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2024: Easter Bunny takes a tumble during kids' school surprise!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a heartwarming attempt at a school visit by the Easter Bunny resulted in an epic fail.
Viral Video of the Day
Maybe n-eggs time will be better?
In the clip, the children sit in the back of the classroom and patiently wait for the Easter Bunny to enter.
But it seems like the door has other plans...
"at least the eggs got spread out," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@reeshbee