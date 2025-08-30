Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2025: Little girl adorably makes a best friend record time

In today's Viral Video of the Day , the internet is collectively swooning over a heart-melting moment of childhood friendship caught on camera.

In the clip, mom Maddy films her daughter Honey standing on the sidewalk when another little girl pedals past on her bike.

Without hesitation, Honey calls out, "I wanna be your friend!"

The girl casually replies "OK!" as she whizzes by.

Honey then promptly yells, "Bye, mom!" before sprinting after her new bestie.

One viewer commented, "I wish adult friendships worked like this."

