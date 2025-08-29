Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2025: Man fresh out of surgery declares undying love for yellow Gatorade
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one patient's post-surgery recovery turned into comedy gold when he discovered what he believes to be the greatest drink on Earth: yellow Gatorade.
In the clip, the man – still woozy from the anesthesia – can't stop gushing about the lemon-flavored sports drink handed to him after his procedure.
Between dramatic sips and exaggerated facial expressions, he repeatedly declares how life-changing the beverage is, joking that he needs more immediately.
"Best Gatorade commercial I’ve seen," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
