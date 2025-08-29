Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2025: Man fresh out of surgery declares undying love for yellow Gatorade

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one patient's post-surgery recovery turned into comedy gold when he discovered what he believes to be the greatest drink on Earth: yellow Gatorade.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man – still woozy from the anesthesia – can't stop gushing about the lemon-flavored sports drink handed to him after his procedure.

Between dramatic sips and exaggerated facial expressions, he repeatedly declares how life-changing the beverage is, joking that he needs more immediately.

"Best Gatorade commercial I’ve seen," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This guy's post-op love story has the internet crying with laughter!
This guy's post-op love story has the internet crying with laughter!
