Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2025: Girls literally "crash out" after coming home from dinner
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two girls head back from a fun dinner only to have the night take a hilarious turn.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the pair are seen giggling and goofing off in an elevator with their boyfriends.
But when the doors open, they both sprint out, only for one to trip and faceplant onto the carpet.
"This is the funniest thing ever," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lilbabbyyyyy