Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2025: Girls literally "crash out" after coming home from dinner

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two girls head back from a fun dinner only to have the night take a hilarious turn.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the pair are seen giggling and goofing off in an elevator with their boyfriends.

But when the doors open, they both sprint out, only for one to trip and faceplant onto the carpet.

"This is the funniest thing ever," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

These girls tried to make a dramatic exit after girls' dinner, but ended up eating the carpet instead!
These girls tried to make a dramatic exit after girls' dinner, but ended up eating the carpet instead!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lilbabbyyyyy
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lilbabbyyyyy

More on Viral Video of the Day: