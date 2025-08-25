Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2025: Dog's underbite steals the show during hilarious kazoo song

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog's quirky underbite steals the show when his mom starts playing a goofy kazoo tune – and the internet can't stop laughing!

In the clip, the dog is mid-strut when his mom presses play on her phone, blasting a goofy kazoo song into the room.

The sound instantly stops him in his tracks.

Slowly, he walks toward the camera, goofy bottom teeth underbite front and center, one paw raised like he's deep in thought, and a hilariously confused look on his face.

"a smile only a mother could love," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This pup heard a kazoo on his mom's phone, froze in his tracks, and showed off the funniest underbite ever!
This pup heard a kazoo on his mom's phone, froze in his tracks, and showed off the funniest underbite ever!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chelssutt99
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chelssutt99

