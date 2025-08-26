Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2025: Dad miscalculates jump over ditch in hilarious TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad's big attempt at leaping across a ditch didn't go quite as planned...
Viral Video of the Day
In the hilarious clip, the man pauses to calculate the jump as his kids warn, "Don't do it, Baba!"
Then, he sprints forward – only to miss the jump entirely and plunge straight into the water, leaving everyone in hysterics.
One viewer joked, "this is so dad core," while another said, "His shoes say Adidas but he said adios."
Check it out:
