Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2025: Dad miscalculates jump over ditch in hilarious TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad's big attempt at leaping across a ditch didn't go quite as planned...

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, the man pauses to calculate the jump as his kids warn, "Don't do it, Baba!"

Then, he sprints forward – only to miss the jump entirely and plunge straight into the water, leaving everyone in hysterics.

One viewer joked, "this is so dad core," while another said, "His shoes say Adidas but he said adios."

Check it out:

This dad's "big jump" over a ditch has the internet in stitches!
This dad's "big jump" over a ditch has the internet in stitches!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@babykeeliza
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@babykeeliza

More on Viral Video of the Day: