Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2024: Girl's lifelong fear of cats gets even worse: "It bit me!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a stray kitty walked up to a girl who isn't a fan of cats, but the outcome has viewers on TikTok in stitches!
Viral Video of the Day
At least she tried!
In the clip, the girl hesitates but grows more comfortable when the cat shows off its friendly and silly nature.
The moment then takes a drastic turn when the cat decides it has other plans.
"YOU HAVE BEEN CHOSEN MISS," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@princesshaleyjr