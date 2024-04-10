Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2024: Girl's lifelong fear of cats gets even worse: "It bit me!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a stray kitty walked up to a girl who isn't a fan of cats, but the outcome has viewers on TikTok in stitches!

Viral Video of the Day

At least she tried!

In the clip, the girl hesitates but grows more comfortable when the cat shows off its friendly and silly nature.

The moment then takes a drastic turn when the cat decides it has other plans.

"YOU HAVE BEEN CHOSEN MISS," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who almost got over her fear of cats, until a stray one gave her a love bite she'll never forget.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who almost got over her fear of cats, until a stray one gave her a love bite she'll never forget.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@princesshaleyjr
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@princesshaleyjr

