Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2025: Dog turns frisbee into cutest bed ever in viral TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikTok pup proves that sometimes the best toys aren't for playing – they're for napping!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Emma films her Dachshund after buying him a brand-new yellow frisbee, only for the little guy to completely ignore fetch.

Instead, he curls himself into the tiniest, coziest ball right on top of the frisbee, using it as his personal dog bed.

"He slept on it for like 3 hours," the caption reads, making the adorable moment even funnier.

One viewer commented, "He just fits so perfectly."

Check it out:

This dachshund got a new frisbee – then used it as the coziest bed ever!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emmahammm
