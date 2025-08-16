Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2025: "Mom on white wine" steals the show with hilarious dance moves
In today's Viral Video of the Day, this TikTok user's mom is proving that living room dance floors are undefeated!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a daughter films her mom, Carol, absolutely owning the space while grooving to From Now On from The Greatest Showman.
With the caption "mom on white wine," the video shows Carol twirling, shimmying, and jiving along like she's headlining Broadway – all while clearly having the time of her life.
'I see my future and it’s bright," one viewer jokingly commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@carolthegoldador