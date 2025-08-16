Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2025: "Mom on white wine" steals the show with hilarious dance moves

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, this TikTok user's mom is proving that living room dance floors are undefeated!

In the clip, a daughter films her mom, Carol, absolutely owning the space while grooving to From Now On from The Greatest Showman.

With the caption "mom on white wine," the video shows Carol twirling, shimmying, and jiving along like she's headlining Broadway – all while clearly having the time of her life.

'I see my future and it’s bright," one viewer jokingly commented.

Check it out:

One glass of white wine turned this mom into a TikTok star!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@carolthegoldador

