Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2025: Girl calls landlord to ask hilarious question

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok users can't stop laughing at this unexpectedly adorable phone call from a girl to her landlord.

In the video, Bailey Bennett dials her landlord and nervously asks if her friend can spend the night, repeatedly muting herself to laugh as he says, "What? Say it again," and "Oh, I lost you" each time she disappears mid-sentence.

Eventually, he bursts out laughing and reassures her, "Why would I not be okay with that? I don't care at all!"

One viewer commented, "Bro I’m a landlord and I cannot imagine getting this call. this is the funniest thing ever."

Check it out: