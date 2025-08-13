Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2025: Girl calls landlord to ask hilarious question

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok users can't stop laughing at this unexpectedly adorable phone call from a girl to her landlord.

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, Bailey Bennett dials her landlord and nervously asks if her friend can spend the night, repeatedly muting herself to laugh as he says, "What? Say it again," and "Oh, I lost you" each time she disappears mid-sentence.

Eventually, he bursts out laughing and reassures her, "Why would I not be okay with that? I don't care at all!"

One viewer commented, "Bro I’m a landlord and I cannot imagine getting this call. this is the funniest thing ever."

Check it out:

This girl hilariously called her landlord to ask him a silly question – and TikTok users are in stitches!
This girl hilariously called her landlord to ask him a silly question – and TikTok users are in stitches!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexaclements_
