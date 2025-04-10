Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2025: Golfer's drunken 360 fall becomes internet gold
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man turned a casual golf outing into instant chaos on TikTok.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Ty, buzzing from a few drinks, steps up to putt – and chaos erupts.
He spins a full 360-degree mid-swing and crashes to the ground in a hilarious tumble, leaving viewers cracking up.
"He's never going to live this down," one viewer wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@itstyskinn