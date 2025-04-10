Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2025: Golfer's drunken 360 fall becomes internet gold

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man turned a casual golf outing into instant chaos on TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Ty, buzzing from a few drinks, steps up to putt – and chaos erupts.

He spins a full 360-degree mid-swing and crashes to the ground in a hilarious tumble, leaving viewers cracking up.

"He's never going to live this down," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who, after a few drinks, unleashes chaos on the putting green with a hilarious tumble.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@itstyskinn

