Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2025: Sleepy dog struggles to stay awake at the party!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sleepy pup tried his very best to stay awake while his owners partied the night away!
Viral Video of the Day
The clip shows the adorable dog's eyes slowly drifting closed before a loud voice startles him awake.
"When the party still going on and you just sleepy," the video's on-screen text reads.
"We didn't have a dog sitter," the owner joked in the caption.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@z.latise