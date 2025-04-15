Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2025: Dog gets personal serenade from mariachi band!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog on vacation was serenaded by a mariachi band while lounging at a hotel pool!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tika is serenaded by a lively mariachi band with a guitar and a vihuela.
Her chill vibe has tons of viewers calling her the ultimate "main character energy."
One viewer asked, "Am I tripping or is she vibing a little?"
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tikatheiggy