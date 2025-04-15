Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2025: Dog gets personal serenade from mariachi band!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog on vacation was serenaded by a mariachi band while lounging at a hotel pool!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tika is serenaded by a lively mariachi band with a guitar and a vihuela.

Her chill vibe has tons of viewers calling her the ultimate "main character energy."

One viewer asked, "Am I tripping or is she vibing a little?"

Check out the hilarity:

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tikatheiggy

