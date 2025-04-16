Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2025: Drunk woman mistakes dog for wolf in hilarious clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a drunken woman sparked chaos at an event when she dramatically mistook a friendly dog for a ferocious wolf!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman spots the furry guest walking into the crowd and immediately panics.

She shouts, "There's a wolf!" while everyone else remains calm and collected, clearly aware it's just a fluffy pup.

One viewer hilariously joked, "ho is u the girl who cried wolf?"

Check out the hilarity:

Today’s Viral Video of the Day stars a hilariously tipsy woman who caused a scene at an event after mistaking a dog for a wild wolf!
Today’s Viral Video of the Day stars a hilariously tipsy woman who caused a scene at an event after mistaking a dog for a wild wolf!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@betteratsiegethanben69
Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2025: Dog gets personal serenade from mariachi band! Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2025: Dog gets personal serenade from mariachi band!
Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2025: Toddler gets grossed out by Kourtney Kardashian's Crumbl cake! Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2025: Toddler gets grossed out by Kourtney Kardashian's Crumbl cake!
Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2025: Sleepy dog struggles to stay awake at the party! Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2025: Sleepy dog struggles to stay awake at the party!
Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2025: TikTok parents make kids' dreams come true with epic surprise vacation! Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2025: TikTok parents make kids' dreams come true with epic surprise vacation!
Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2025: Golfer's drunken 360 fall becomes internet gold Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2025: Golfer's drunken 360 fall becomes internet gold
Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2025: Guilty pup has meltdown after getting caught digging giant hole! Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2025: Guilty pup has meltdown after getting caught digging giant hole!
Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2025: Wiener dog's lazy pool paddle wins over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2025: Wiener dog's lazy pool paddle wins over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2025: Thunder sends pooping dog into hilarious panic! Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2025: Thunder sends pooping dog into hilarious panic!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@betteratsiegethanben69

More on Viral Video of the Day: