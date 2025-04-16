Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2025: Drunk woman mistakes dog for wolf in hilarious clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a drunken woman sparked chaos at an event when she dramatically mistook a friendly dog for a ferocious wolf!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the woman spots the furry guest walking into the crowd and immediately panics.
She shouts, "There's a wolf!" while everyone else remains calm and collected, clearly aware it's just a fluffy pup.
One viewer hilariously joked, "ho is u the girl who cried wolf?"
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@betteratsiegethanben69