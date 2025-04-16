Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2025: Drunk woman mistakes dog for wolf in hilarious clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a drunken woman sparked chaos at an event when she dramatically mistook a friendly dog for a ferocious wolf!

In the clip, the woman spots the furry guest walking into the crowd and immediately panics.

She shouts, "There's a wolf!" while everyone else remains calm and collected, clearly aware it's just a fluffy pup.

One viewer hilariously joked, "ho is u the girl who cried wolf?"

Check out the hilarity: