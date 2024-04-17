Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2024: Dog's wild sleeping expressions wow TikTokers!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a sleeping dog made some of the most hilarious faces, leading many viewers to believe he was having a fantastic dream.

Naps like this just hit the best.

The dog owner zooms into the sleeping pup's face in the clip, fully immersed in his fetchingly-wonderful dream.

"Bros dreaming about a squirrel he's not allowed to run after but really wants to," one viewer commented.

Check it out: