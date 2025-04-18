Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2025: Woman's Chick-fil-A takes flight in hilarious mid-air mishap!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on an airplane flight thought she'd be able to enjoy her Chick-fil-A mid-air, but the universe had different plans...
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Jacyln Yoder balances her meal on her leg as she takes her jacket off.
But immediately following, a rogue burst of airplane turbulence sends her fries, sandwich, drink, and sauce packets flying through the air!
"No I would actually sob," one viewer wrote.
Another said, "The fries floated so majestically."
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jacylnski3