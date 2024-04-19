Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2024: Little girl instantly regrets calling cops: "Lock the doors!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl calls the cops and then hilariously begs her cousin to shut her phone off and hide so they can't find her.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the little girl begs her cousin Shyan, who's filming, to shut the phone off.
"I'm sorry, Shyan," the girl says, to which her cousin responds, "Now what happens when they come and get you?" which completely sets her off.
"'cheyenne i wont live' is actually hysterical," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2024: Dog takes hilarious tumble after using human-made stairs!
Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2024: Jack Russell's infectious grin has the internet wanting more: "He's smiling!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_l1v1ngd3adg1rl_