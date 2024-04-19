Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2024: Little girl instantly regrets calling cops: "Lock the doors!"

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl calls the cops and then hilariously begs her cousin to shut her phone off and hide so they can't find her.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the little girl begs her cousin Shyan, who's filming, to shut the phone off.

"I'm sorry, Shyan," the girl says, to which her cousin responds, "Now what happens when they come and get you?" which completely sets her off.

"'cheyenne i wont live' is actually hysterical," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who instantly realizing phoning the police was a mistake!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_l1v1ngd3adg1rl_
More on Viral Video of the Day: