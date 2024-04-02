Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2024: Nothing can stop this cat from doing anything – even mountain climbing!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat with a neurological disorder shows her human parents that nothing can stop her – even in the middle of the vast wilderness!

Viral Video of the Day

Penny isn't shy about doing what seems impossible. And this video proves it!

In the clip, the adventurous cat's owners are in disbelief at what they see outside of their camper van.

"i really admire penny's ambition," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat with a knack for exploring the unknown!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat with a knack for exploring the unknown!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@morleykert
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@morleykert

