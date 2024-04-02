Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2024: Nothing can stop this cat from doing anything – even mountain climbing!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat with a neurological disorder shows her human parents that nothing can stop her – even in the middle of the vast wilderness!
Viral Video of the Day
Penny isn't shy about doing what seems impossible. And this video proves it!
In the clip, the adventurous cat's owners are in disbelief at what they see outside of their camper van.
"i really admire penny's ambition," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@morleykert