Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2025: Little boy freaks out at crawfish encounter!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy had an interesting first encounter with a crawfish – thanks to his mama!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Nicole decides to hold the crawfish, casually letting it "sniff" around his food like it's about to steal a bite.

But then, she cranks up the drama, leading to the ultimate meltdown.

"Making a crawfish growl like a monster is so MEAN," one viewer commented.

Others found it funny, with one writing, "28 seconds of built-up courage gone in an instant to an animated prawn."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day stars a little kid who had a wild first encounter with a crawfish.
Today's Viral Video of the Day stars a little kid who had a wild first encounter with a crawfish.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cateyes1028
Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2025: Girl and her dog slay dance routine to Gracie Abrams song! Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2025: Girl and her dog slay dance routine to Gracie Abrams song!
Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2025: Boy belts out Whitney Houston in supermarket serenade Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2025: Boy belts out Whitney Houston in supermarket serenade
Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2025: Car lovers show up for little kid's birthday in special surprise! Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2025: Car lovers show up for little kid's birthday in special surprise!
Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2025: Truckers freak out after pigeon flies in through their window! Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2025: Truckers freak out after pigeon flies in through their window!
Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2025: Toy mix-up sparks wild toddler outburst: "What the f**k?!" Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2025: Toy mix-up sparks wild toddler outburst: "What the f**k?!"
Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2025: Father-daughter duo wins TikTok with acoustic That's So True cover Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2025: Father-daughter duo wins TikTok with acoustic That's So True cover
Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party! Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party!
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance! Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cateyes1028

More on Viral Video of the Day: