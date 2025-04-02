Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2025: Little boy freaks out at crawfish encounter!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy had an interesting first encounter with a crawfish – thanks to his mama!

In the clip, mom Nicole decides to hold the crawfish, casually letting it "sniff" around his food like it's about to steal a bite.

But then, she cranks up the drama, leading to the ultimate meltdown.

"Making a crawfish growl like a monster is so MEAN," one viewer commented.

Others found it funny, with one writing, "28 seconds of built-up courage gone in an instant to an animated prawn."

Check it out: