Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2025: Little boy freaks out at crawfish encounter!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy had an interesting first encounter with a crawfish – thanks to his mama!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, mom Nicole decides to hold the crawfish, casually letting it "sniff" around his food like it's about to steal a bite.
But then, she cranks up the drama, leading to the ultimate meltdown.
"Making a crawfish growl like a monster is so MEAN," one viewer commented.
Others found it funny, with one writing, "28 seconds of built-up courage gone in an instant to an animated prawn."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cateyes1028