Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2025: Mom pulls hilarious Easter basket prank on son
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom pulls a hilarious Easter Day prank on her son!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kelli sneakily films her son's crushed reaction as he wakes up to an Easter basket filled with... nothing.
"Ma'am, we're gonna need to see his basket," one viewer demanded.
But plot twist – it was all a prank!
In a follow-up video, she reveals the prank and surprises him with a full-on Easter basket.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelli_anakate_piper