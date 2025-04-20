Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2025: Mom pulls hilarious Easter basket prank on son

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom pulls a hilarious Easter Day prank on her son!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kelli sneakily films her son's crushed reaction as he wakes up to an Easter basket filled with... nothing.

"Ma'am, we're gonna need to see his basket," one viewer demanded.

But plot twist – it was all a prank!

In a follow-up video, she reveals the prank and surprises him with a full-on Easter basket.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a newly 18-year-old who thought he was too old for an Easter basket - until he realized it was all a prank by his mom!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a newly 18-year-old who thought he was too old for an Easter basket - until he realized it was all a prank by his mom!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelli_anakate_piper
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelli_anakate_piper

