Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2025: Man dangles by feet in unbelievable zipline fail!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man named Zane Fall experienced a terrifying – and frankly hilarious – ziplining malfuction in a tropical paradise.

In the clip, Zane glides through the lush jungle paradise when suddenly, his harness fails!

In a split-second flip, he hangs completely upside down with his feet tangled in the straps and his head dragging through the leaves like a human swiffer.

By some miracle, or just dumb luck, he manages to dodge every obstacle in his path, including a couple of tree stumps.

"Dude you somehow missed all the obstacles that would have taken you out," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity: