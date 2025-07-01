Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2025: Man dangles by feet in unbelievable zipline fail!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man named Zane Fall experienced a terrifying – and frankly hilarious – ziplining malfuction in a tropical paradise.

In the clip, Zane glides through the lush jungle paradise when suddenly, his harness fails!

In a split-second flip, he hangs completely upside down with his feet tangled in the straps and his head dragging through the leaves like a human swiffer.

By some miracle, or just dumb luck, he manages to dodge every obstacle in his path, including a couple of tree stumps.

"Dude you somehow missed all the obstacles that would have taken you out," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

TikToker Zane Falls narrowly dodged obstacles after his ziplining harness failed - leaving him dangling upside down by his feet!
TikToker Zane Falls narrowly dodged obstacles after his ziplining harness failed - leaving him dangling upside down by his feet!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zanefall
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zanefall

More on Viral Video of the Day: