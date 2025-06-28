Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2025: DJ Cabbage Patch Kid spins some bangin' beats
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler slays as DJ Cabbage Patch Kid with her adorable music playset.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the proud mom showcases her musical toddler spinning fire beats on a vibrant DJ playset.
The little star bops comically to the intense rhythm, which viewers couldn't get enough of!
"like girl it's just barely 6am," the mom hilariously captioned the video.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nadselgne