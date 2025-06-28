Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2025: DJ Cabbage Patch Kid spins some bangin' beats

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler slays as DJ Cabbage Patch Kid with her adorable music playset.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the proud mom showcases her musical toddler spinning fire beats on a vibrant DJ playset.

The little star bops comically to the intense rhythm, which viewers couldn't get enough of!

"like girl it's just barely 6am," the mom hilariously captioned the video.

Check out the hilarity:

This toddler's blowing up TikTok as DJ Cabbage Patch Kid!
This toddler's blowing up TikTok as DJ Cabbage Patch Kid!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nadselgne
Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2025: Woman's husband hilariously loses pants walking back to car Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2025: Woman's husband hilariously loses pants walking back to car
Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2025: Toddler delights TikTok with adorable message Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2025: Toddler delights TikTok with adorable message
Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash! Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash!
Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up! Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up!
Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2025: Cat tries to join in on owner's home DIY project! Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2025: Cat tries to join in on owner's home DIY project!
Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2025: Dogs hilariously lose it over unattended food! Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2025: Dogs hilariously lose it over unattended food!
Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2025: Girl gets spooked by her own lightning "powers" Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2025: Girl gets spooked by her own lightning "powers"
Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2025: Women's attempt to jumpstart car sparks chaos Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2025: Women's attempt to jumpstart car sparks chaos

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nadselgne

More on Viral Video of the Day: