Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2025: Woman's comical reaction to store blasting pop music goes viral

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's relatable reaction to a random clothing store in the mall blasting pop music at eardrum-shattering levels is taking the internet by storm.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman shows herself walking through the store while the background music is cranked to a club-level volume.

With a mix of amusement and disbelief, she utters, "It is so f**king loud in this store."

One viewer asked, "You at Coachella main stage?"

Another hilariously wrote, "it’s so you can’t hear the prices."

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who showcased her reaction to a random clothing store in the mall that was blasting music.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who showcased her reaction to a random clothing store in the mall that was blasting music.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@micahwave42069
Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2025: Daughter's surprise Ireland visit leaves dad speechless! Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2025: Daughter's surprise Ireland visit leaves dad speechless!
Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2025: Mom pulls hilarious Easter basket prank on son Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2025: Mom pulls hilarious Easter basket prank on son
Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2025: Security guard drops it low in stunning performance! Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2025: Security guard drops it low in stunning performance!
Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2025: Woman's Chick-fil-A takes flight in hilarious mid-air mishap! Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2025: Woman's Chick-fil-A takes flight in hilarious mid-air mishap!
Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2025: Cat barks like dog in hilarious window moment Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2025: Cat barks like dog in hilarious window moment
Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2025: Drunk woman mistakes dog for wolf in hilarious clip! Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2025: Drunk woman mistakes dog for wolf in hilarious clip!
Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2025: Dog gets personal serenade from mariachi band! Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2025: Dog gets personal serenade from mariachi band!
Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2025: Toddler gets grossed out by Kourtney Kardashian's Crumbl cake! Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2025: Toddler gets grossed out by Kourtney Kardashian's Crumbl cake!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@micahwave42069

More on Viral Video of the Day: