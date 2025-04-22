Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2025: Woman's comical reaction to store blasting pop music goes viral
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's relatable reaction to a random clothing store in the mall blasting pop music at eardrum-shattering levels is taking the internet by storm.
In the clip, the woman shows herself walking through the store while the background music is cranked to a club-level volume.
With a mix of amusement and disbelief, she utters, "It is so f**king loud in this store."
One viewer asked, "You at Coachella main stage?"
Another hilariously wrote, "it’s so you can’t hear the prices."
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@micahwave42069