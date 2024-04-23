Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad sings along to a children's theme song – which his daughter simply can't get enough of!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the baby sits on the couch while her dad plays a vibey remix to the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song.

She sits curiously initially but starts giggling when she hears her dad's lovely voice join in.

"Okay, but why does he low-key sound so good?" one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dad who sang a beautiful rendition of the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song for his adorable toddler.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dad who sang a beautiful rendition of the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song for his adorable toddler.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maggisakyi
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maggisakyi

