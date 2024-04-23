Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad sings along to a children's theme song – which his daughter simply can't get enough of!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the baby sits on the couch while her dad plays a vibey remix to the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song.
She sits curiously initially but starts giggling when she hears her dad's lovely voice join in.
"Okay, but why does he low-key sound so good?" one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maggisakyi