Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl got to meet her favorite Disney characters IRL, and it was like a dream come true!
Viral Video of the Day
In the heart-melting clip from a Disney cruise, the toddler runs up to greet her favorite princesses.
But when she spots Goofy, she beelines for him, wrapping him in the biggest hug ever!
"I couldn’t have this job. I’d be in my costume sobbing," one viewer commented.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@slimnikk