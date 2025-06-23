Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl got to meet her favorite Disney characters IRL, and it was like a dream come true!

Viral Video of the Day

In the heart-melting clip from a Disney cruise, the toddler runs up to greet her favorite princesses.

But when she spots Goofy, she beelines for him, wrapping him in the biggest hug ever!

"I couldn’t have this job. I’d be in my costume sobbing," one viewer commented.

Check out the hilarity:

This toddler's whole year was made after getting to meet her favorite characters on a Disney cruise!
This toddler's whole year was made after getting to meet her favorite characters on a Disney cruise!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@slimnikk
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@slimnikk

