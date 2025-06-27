Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2025: Woman's husband hilariously loses pants walking back to car
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's pants straight-up ditched him while his wife caught the whole thing on camera!
In the clip, Lauren films her husband strutting to their car with a handful of flowers.
However, his belt doesn't seem to help much, as his pants drop completely down halfway through his walk.
One viewer joked, "The way his shorts fell down the same time you wound down the window."
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lolehargreavesx