Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2025: Woman's husband hilariously loses pants walking back to car

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's pants straight-up ditched him while his wife caught the whole thing on camera!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Lauren films her husband strutting to their car with a handful of flowers.

However, his belt doesn't seem to help much, as his pants drop completely down halfway through his walk.

One viewer joked, "The way his shorts fell down the same time you wound down the window."

Check out the hilarity:

This man's pants straight-up ditched him while walking back to his car with a handful of flowers!
This man's pants straight-up ditched him while walking back to his car with a handful of flowers!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lolehargreavesx
