Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl named Chloe takes on a massive sand dune with her friend, but it doesn't end up going too well...
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Chloe and her friend sprint down the giant sand dune for a fun video.
But Chloe's legs won't stop, and she loses control, tumbling headfirst into the sand in an epic wipeout!
"Looks like she wanted to stop but her legs just kept going," one viewer wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@notchloeexx