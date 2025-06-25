Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl named Chloe takes on a massive sand dune with her friend, but it doesn't end up going too well...

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Chloe and her friend sprint down the giant sand dune for a fun video.

But Chloe's legs won't stop, and she loses control, tumbling headfirst into the sand in an epic wipeout!

"Looks like she wanted to stop but her legs just kept going," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

This girl couldn't stop herself after running down a huge sandy dune!
This girl couldn't stop herself after running down a huge sandy dune!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@notchloeexx
