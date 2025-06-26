Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2025: Toddler delights TikTok with adorable message

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one little word is all it took for TikTokers to fall in love with this little boy!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Emma Stewart, who's sitting with her baby, turns to the camera, announcing, "Tai has something to say."

The little one then delivers the most heart-melting "Hi" you've ever heard – and viewers can't get enough!

"tell him we say hi and that he's very well spoken," one viewer wrote.

Check out the cuteness:

This tiny toddler had a short message he couldn't help but share to the world!
This tiny toddler had a short message he couldn't help but share to the world!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emma_stewy
Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash! Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash!
Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up! Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up!
Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2025: Cat tries to join in on owner's home DIY project! Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2025: Cat tries to join in on owner's home DIY project!
Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2025: Dogs hilariously lose it over unattended food! Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2025: Dogs hilariously lose it over unattended food!
Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2025: Girl gets spooked by her own lightning "powers" Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2025: Girl gets spooked by her own lightning "powers"
Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2025: Women's attempt to jumpstart car sparks chaos Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2025: Women's attempt to jumpstart car sparks chaos
Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2025: Man lures cows with help of jazz music! Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2025: Man lures cows with help of jazz music!
Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2025: Woman pulls off unbelievable tow job with broken van! Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2025: Woman pulls off unbelievable tow job with broken van!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emma_stewy

More on Viral Video of the Day: