Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2024: Pup acts like "distinguished gentleman" at groomers!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog gets his long fur finally cut which reveals his beautiful eyes.
Viral Video of the Day
He can finally see again!
In the clip, the pooch shows off his well-behaved manners while the groomer goes in and does her job.
"Such a distinguished gentleman," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dianapaivagroomer