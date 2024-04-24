Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2024: Pup acts like "distinguished gentleman" at groomers!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog gets his long fur finally cut which reveals his beautiful eyes.

Viral Video of the Day

He can finally see again!

In the clip, the pooch shows off his well-behaved manners while the groomer goes in and does her job.

"Such a distinguished gentleman," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who acted extremely well-behaved while getting a hair cut at the groomers.
