Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2025: Cat tries to join in on owner's home DIY project!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman was rebuilding her bathroom drawer when her cat adorably decided to try to help!

In the clip, the woman hammers away at the drawer while her dog and cat, Knox, watch from the sidelines.

When she stops, Knox springs into action, smacking the drawer with rapid-fire paws, perfectly mimicking the hammering motion.

"He gets the assignment," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

This cat saw his owner rebuilding a bathroom drawer and decided to try and help!
This cat saw his owner rebuilding a bathroom drawer and decided to try and help!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@happyhourboudoir
