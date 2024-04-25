Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2024: Baby seal Kiwi goes on first swim since rescue!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby seal garners the courage to go for his first swim since being rescued, which instantly caught traction on social media.

Viral Video of the Day

There he goes!

The seal gets treated like a king by his rescuers in the clip before hopping into a water enclosure.

"i love the little noises he makes. would love to hear more vocalizations," one viewer said.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a seal who finally swam again after being in an intensive care room!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a seal who finally swam again after being in an intensive care room!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sealcentrepieterburen
