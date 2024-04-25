Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2024: Baby seal Kiwi goes on first swim since rescue!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby seal garners the courage to go for his first swim since being rescued, which instantly caught traction on social media.
Viral Video of the Day
There he goes!
The seal gets treated like a king by his rescuers in the clip before hopping into a water enclosure.
"i love the little noises he makes. would love to hear more vocalizations," one viewer said.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!"
Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2024: Little girl instantly regrets calling cops: "Lock the doors!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sealcentrepieterburen