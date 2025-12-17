Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2025: Cat gets shock of his life from talking cactus toy!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a curious cat learns a valuable lesson about personal space after his owner introduces him to a new toy – a talking cactus that repeats everything it hears.

In the clip, Kristen Gainey films her cat cautiously approaching the cactus toy as she asks, "Is the cactus your best friend?" – only for the toy to repeat the question back.

The moment the cactus responds, the startled feline launches straight into the air with lightning-fast reflexes.

"That cat jumped into 1999," one viewer joked.

Check it out: