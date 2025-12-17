Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2025: Cat gets shock of his life from talking cactus toy!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a curious cat learns a valuable lesson about personal space after his owner introduces him to a new toy – a talking cactus that repeats everything it hears.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kristen Gainey films her cat cautiously approaching the cactus toy as she asks, "Is the cactus your best friend?" – only for the toy to repeat the question back.

The moment the cactus responds, the startled feline launches straight into the air with lightning-fast reflexes.

"That cat jumped into 1999," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This cat was not prepared for his new toy to talk back!
This cat was not prepared for his new toy to talk back!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kg_10v3
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2025: Tiny toddler has hilarious one-word dinner request Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2025: Tiny toddler has hilarious one-word dinner request
Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2025: Toddler's "dirty pizza face" nursery rhyme wins the internet Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2025: Toddler's "dirty pizza face" nursery rhyme wins the internet
Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter! Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter!
Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2025: Man's "baby" strollers at Christmas market reveal adorable cats Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2025: Man's "baby" strollers at Christmas market reveal adorable cats
Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2025: Little girl battles "scary" dancing Grinch in hilarious store encounter Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2025: Little girl battles "scary" dancing Grinch in hilarious store encounter
Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2025: Wedding dance trick turns into an epic fail Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2025: Wedding dance trick turns into an epic fail
Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2025: Frenchie dog goes full dancing queen in hilarious TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2025: Frenchie dog goes full dancing queen in hilarious TikTok!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kg_10v3

More on Viral Video of the Day: