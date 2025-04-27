Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2025: Mom and toddler's hilarious TikTok filter face-off goes viral

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, mom Accalia Marie and her young toddler's adorable TikTok filter session is taking the internet by storm!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Accalia and her little guy are playing with face filters when they find one that morphs their faces into something hysterical.

The toddler takes one look at his mom's goofy filter face and bursts into the cutest wheezing laugh.

One viewer wrote, "His little wheezing laugh is so contagious."

Check out the hilarity:

They thought that they were just playing with filters, but this mom and son duo created a viral TikTok!
They thought that they were just playing with filters, but this mom and son duo created a viral TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@accalia_ms
Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2025: Parents surprise 7th grader with huge Broadway surprise in NYC! Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2025: Parents surprise 7th grader with huge Broadway surprise in NYC!
Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2025: Community forms human chain to move bookstore! Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2025: Community forms human chain to move bookstore!
Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2025: Dog hilariously reacts to lunch interruption! Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2025: Dog hilariously reacts to lunch interruption!
Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2025: Baby sees double while watching Harry Potter with dad! Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2025: Baby sees double while watching Harry Potter with dad!
Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2025: Woman's comical reaction to store blasting pop music goes viral Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2025: Woman's comical reaction to store blasting pop music goes viral
Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2025: Daughter's surprise Ireland visit leaves dad speechless! Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2025: Daughter's surprise Ireland visit leaves dad speechless!
Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2025: Mom pulls hilarious Easter basket prank on son Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2025: Mom pulls hilarious Easter basket prank on son
Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2025: Security guard drops it low in stunning performance! Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2025: Security guard drops it low in stunning performance!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@accalia_ms

More on Viral Video of the Day: