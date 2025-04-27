Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2025: Mom and toddler's hilarious TikTok filter face-off goes viral

In today's Viral Video of the Day , mom Accalia Marie and her young toddler's adorable TikTok filter session is taking the internet by storm!

In the clip, Accalia and her little guy are playing with face filters when they find one that morphs their faces into something hysterical.

The toddler takes one look at his mom's goofy filter face and bursts into the cutest wheezing laugh.

One viewer wrote, "His little wheezing laugh is so contagious."

Check out the hilarity: