Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2024: TikTokers attract "army of seagulls" with viral trick
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two friends attract an army of seagulls by turning their car into a snack station!
Viral Video of the Day
The clip posted by TikToker @itgirlbarbb and her friend decide to put on a feast for seagulls by sprinkling food on the sunroof of their car.
After finding the perfect spot, their trick pays off with a scene that looks like it belongs in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds!
"imagine if the sun roof just opened," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@itgirlbarbb