Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2024: TikTokers attract "army of seagulls" with viral trick

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two friends attract an army of seagulls by turning their car into a snack station!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip posted by TikToker @itgirlbarbb and her friend decide to put on a feast for seagulls by sprinkling food on the sunroof of their car.

After finding the perfect spot, their trick pays off with a scene that looks like it belongs in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds!

"imagine if the sun roof just opened," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of girls with an ingenious idea of attracting seagulls!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of girls with an ingenious idea of attracting seagulls!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@itgirlbarbb
Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort! Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort!
Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2024: Daughter makes mom sob with heartwarming original song! Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2024: Daughter makes mom sob with heartwarming original song!
Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2024: "Crab people" dominate TikTok with underwater group fun! Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2024: "Crab people" dominate TikTok with underwater group fun!
Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2024: Baby seal Kiwi goes on first swim since rescue! Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2024: Baby seal Kiwi goes on first swim since rescue!
Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2024: Pup acts like "distinguished gentleman" at groomers! Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2024: Pup acts like "distinguished gentleman" at groomers!
Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!" Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!"
Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2024: Woman brings out "special treats" to furry visitor Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2024: Woman brings out "special treats" to furry visitor

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@itgirlbarbb

More on Viral Video of the Day: