Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2024: TikTokers attract "army of seagulls" with viral trick

In today's Viral Video of the Day , two friends attract an army of seagulls by turning their car into a snack station!

The clip posted by TikToker @itgirlbarbb and her friend decide to put on a feast for seagulls by sprinkling food on the sunroof of their car.

After finding the perfect spot, their trick pays off with a scene that looks like it belongs in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds!

"imagine if the sun roof just opened," one viewer commented.

Check it out: