Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2025: Dog has the perfect reaction to woman's karaoke sesh

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's at-home performance of Amy Winehouse's Valerie got an adorable review from her music-loving dog!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman belts out a soulful rendition of the song while her dog watches in amazement. As she sings, the pup slowly closes his eyes, appearing to be entranced by her voice.

One viewer commented, "The very subtle nodding along fully took me out."

"He's your biggest fan," another added.

Check out the hilarity:

The dog couldn't get over his owner's fabulous karaoke session!
The dog couldn't get over his owner's fabulous karaoke session!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_bootscootin
Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2025: Dachshund desperately wants playtime with infant Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2025: Dachshund desperately wants playtime with infant
Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2025: Mom and toddler's hilarious TikTok filter face-off goes viral Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2025: Mom and toddler's hilarious TikTok filter face-off goes viral
Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2025: Parents surprise 7th grader with huge Broadway surprise in NYC! Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2025: Parents surprise 7th grader with huge Broadway surprise in NYC!
Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2025: Community forms human chain to move bookstore! Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2025: Community forms human chain to move bookstore!
Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2025: Dog hilariously reacts to lunch interruption! Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2025: Dog hilariously reacts to lunch interruption!
Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2025: Baby sees double while watching Harry Potter with dad! Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2025: Baby sees double while watching Harry Potter with dad!
Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2025: Woman's comical reaction to store blasting pop music goes viral Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2025: Woman's comical reaction to store blasting pop music goes viral
Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2025: Daughter's surprise Ireland visit leaves dad speechless! Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2025: Daughter's surprise Ireland visit leaves dad speechless!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_bootscootin

More on Viral Video of the Day: