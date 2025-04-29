Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2025: Dog has the perfect reaction to woman's karaoke sesh

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's at-home performance of Amy Winehouse's Valerie got an adorable review from her music-loving dog !

In the clip, the woman belts out a soulful rendition of the song while her dog watches in amazement. As she sings, the pup slowly closes his eyes, appearing to be entranced by her voice.

One viewer commented, "The very subtle nodding along fully took me out."

"He's your biggest fan," another added.

Check out the hilarity: