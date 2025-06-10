Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2025: Bunny refuses food in the most dramatic way!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a feisty bunny made his feelings very clear about the food pellets that were offered to him!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the tiny rabbit is handed a bowl of food – and immediately pushes it away.

But that isn't all, as the bunny continues to refuse the offer, even at one point aggressively smacking the bowl away!

"The double paw push took me out," one user commented.

Check out the hilarity:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a feisty bunny made his feelings very clear about the food pellets that were offered to him!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@memeoii0
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@memeoii0

