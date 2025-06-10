Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2025: Bunny refuses food in the most dramatic way!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a feisty bunny made his feelings very clear about the food pellets that were offered to him!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the tiny rabbit is handed a bowl of food – and immediately pushes it away.
But that isn't all, as the bunny continues to refuse the offer, even at one point aggressively smacking the bowl away!
"The double paw push took me out," one user commented.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@memeoii0