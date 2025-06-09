Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2025: Toddler takes epic tumble while playing in rain!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a toddler was enjoying some playtime in the rain until things got a bit too slippery!

In the clip, Alexandria Mankie films her son playing on their balcony as it rained.

After happily splashing water from the puddles on the furniture, the little guy runs to his mama – only to slip and fall right onto his back!

Thankfully, he is totally okay, but viewers couldn't help but laugh at the situation.

One commented, "His entire 9 months of life flashed before his eyes!"

Check it out: