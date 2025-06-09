Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2025: Toddler takes epic tumble while playing in rain!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler was enjoying some playtime in the rain until things got a bit too slippery!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Alexandria Mankie films her son playing on their balcony as it rained.

After happily splashing water from the puddles on the furniture, the little guy runs to his mama – only to slip and fall right onto his back!

Thankfully, he is totally okay, but viewers couldn't help but laugh at the situation.

One commented, "His entire 9 months of life flashed before his eyes!"

Check it out:

This toddler took an epic tumble after playing in the rain on his balcony!
This toddler took an epic tumble after playing in the rain on his balcony!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexmankie
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexmankie

