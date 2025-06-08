Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2025: Mom gives daughter heartwarming summer camp surprise!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok mom pulled off the ultimate heartwarming surprise for her daughter right before she headed off to summer camp.

In the clip, Mimi tricks her daughter into posing for a quick photo, making her think she's solo.

But when she turns around, the kiddo sees her childhood best friend, ready to surprise her!

The mom spills the tea that he's also joining her on her summer camp adventures.

"We are witnessing a core memory," one viewer commented.

Check out the cuteness: