Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2025: Man takes epic tumble into fake bed during house hunt!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman brought her husband house hunting – and instantly regretted it!
In the clip, Kelly films her husband after he dramatically flops onto what looks like a cozy bed, only to disappear into a cardboard pit of lies immediately.
Turns out, the bed was just a display!
Kelly wrote in the caption, "Safe to say, I will NEVER be taking him with me again."
"Pleaseeee we can't be the new adults," one viewer joked.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelly.amiraaaah