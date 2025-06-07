Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2025: Man takes epic tumble into fake bed during house hunt!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman brought her husband house hunting – and instantly regretted it!

In the clip, Kelly films her husband after he dramatically flops onto what looks like a cozy bed, only to disappear into a cardboard pit of lies immediately.

Turns out, the bed was just a display!

Kelly wrote in the caption, "Safe to say, I will NEVER be taking him with me again."

"Pleaseeee we can't be the new adults," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

This woman captured the moment her husband dramatically flopped onto what he thought was a real bed - only to crash straight through a fake one made of cardboard!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelly.amiraaaah
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelly.amiraaaah

