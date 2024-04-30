Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2024: Pup gracefully tumbles down some stairs: Oh my god, no!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little dog tries to climb to the top of the stairs to his human, but things don't go as planned...
Viral Video of the Day
He was almost there!
The puppy barely makes it to the top of the staircase in the clip before slipping and taking a tumble.
"LMFAOOO THE SCREAM IS TAKING ME OUT," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@xojanayyy