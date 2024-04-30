Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2024: Pup gracefully tumbles down some stairs: Oh my god, no!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little dog tries to climb to the top of the stairs to his human, but things don't go as planned...

Viral Video of the Day

He was almost there!

The puppy barely makes it to the top of the staircase in the clip before slipping and taking a tumble.

"LMFAOOO THE SCREAM IS TAKING ME OUT," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a puppy who accidentally fell down a few stairs – without managing to get hurt!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a puppy who accidentally fell down a few stairs – without managing to get hurt!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@xojanayyy
Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2024: TikTokers attract "army of seagulls" with viral trick Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2024: TikTokers attract "army of seagulls" with viral trick
Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort! Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort!
Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2024: Daughter makes mom sob with heartwarming original song! Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2024: Daughter makes mom sob with heartwarming original song!
Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2024: "Crab people" dominate TikTok with underwater group fun! Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2024: "Crab people" dominate TikTok with underwater group fun!
Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2024: Baby seal Kiwi goes on first swim since rescue! Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2024: Baby seal Kiwi goes on first swim since rescue!
Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2024: Pup acts like "distinguished gentleman" at groomers! Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2024: Pup acts like "distinguished gentleman" at groomers!
Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!" Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@xojanayyy

More on Viral Video of the Day: