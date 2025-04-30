Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2025: Fortnite gamer's epic scare goes viral!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , Connor Hall captured a hysterical moment when his friend, thinking he's home alone, gets the fright of his life during an intense gaming session!

In the clip, Connor's friend is deep into Fortnite, fully immersed at his computer.

After a sad loss, he turns around in his chair, only to spot his friend chilling on his bed, silently watching. He instantly jumps from his chair and crashes to the floor, which viewers find hilarious.

One viewer commented, "Bro took off his headset then threw it on the wall."

"How do you get flanked in-game and irl? Smh," another joked.

Check out the chaos: