Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2025: Cows just can't get enough of their favorite pooch!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok featuring a special friendship between two cows and a dog has users gushing over the adorable scene.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip posted by @twistedarrowrnch, a Boxer dog sits calmly in a farm field, with one cow on either side of him, both gently licking his ears.
Users couldn't get over the cuteness, with the video racking up almost 1 million views.
One hilariously joked, "Don't tell him he's adopted..."
Another cleverly said, "The cow wash."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@twistedarrowrnch