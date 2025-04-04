Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2025: Cows just can't get enough of their favorite pooch!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok featuring a special friendship between two cows and a dog has users gushing over the adorable scene.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip posted by @twistedarrowrnch, a Boxer dog sits calmly in a farm field, with one cow on either side of him, both gently licking his ears.

Users couldn't get over the cuteness, with the video racking up almost 1 million views.

One hilariously joked, "Don't tell him he's adopted..."

Another cleverly said, "The cow wash."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a farm dog that got some adorable love from two huge cows!
