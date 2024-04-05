Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2024: Man comes up with legen-dairy birthday present for wife!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one husband comes up with the perfect present that says "I'm thinking of MOO!" for his wife's birthday!

What an udderly delightful surprise!

In the clip, the lucky birthday girl walks into her garage and is met by two mini Highland cows, who proceed to scamper around the house, causing chaos!

"I don't see these on the TikTok shop…" one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who surprised his wife with her favorite animal!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thelawntools
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thelawntools

