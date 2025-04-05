Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2025: Fluffy Corgi greets owner in super adorable way!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman arrived home and found her dog there to greet her with the cutest bark you've ever heard!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman gets home and sees Walnut the Corgi, who greets her with the most adorable "awoo" ever.

But wait – it gets better.

The little guy rolls over in excitement the second he sees her, which viewers can't get enough of.

"Stop, awooo, & roll," one wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day stars an adorable Corgi who has the most hilarious and heartwarming way of greeting his owner!
Today's Viral Video of the Day stars an adorable Corgi who has the most hilarious and heartwarming way of greeting his owner!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@walnutthefluffycorgi

