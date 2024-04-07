Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2024: Son comes to mom's rescue after huge spider shows up uninvited!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy hilariously tries to help his mom and her immense fear of spiders. Do you think he succeeded?
Viral Video of the Day
Have a spider problem? You might wanna call "Spooda"!
The clip begins with the mom calling for her son to come to her aid with a broom, which he does efficiently.
He then motions for everyone to get out of his way before starting his task.
"He had me convinced," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@famousspooda