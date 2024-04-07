Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2024: Son comes to mom's rescue after huge spider shows up uninvited!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy hilariously tries to help his mom and her immense fear of spiders. Do you think he succeeded?

Viral Video of the Day

Have a spider problem? You might wanna call "Spooda"!

The clip begins with the mom calling for her son to come to her aid with a broom, which he does efficiently.

He then motions for everyone to get out of his way before starting his task.

"He had me convinced," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who isn't afraid of going after large spiders!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who isn't afraid of going after large spiders!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@famousspooda
Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2024: Cowboy baby can't stop belly laughing! Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2024: Cowboy baby can't stop belly laughing!
Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2024: Man comes up with legen-dairy birthday present for wife! Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2024: Man comes up with legen-dairy birthday present for wife!
Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2024: Pup rightfully earns spot as No. 1 guard dog on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2024: Pup rightfully earns spot as No. 1 guard dog on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2024: Girl's bar bathroom question ends in ultimate hysterics! Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2024: Girl's bar bathroom question ends in ultimate hysterics!
Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2024: Nothing can stop this cat from doing anything – even mountain climbing! Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2024: Nothing can stop this cat from doing anything – even mountain climbing!
Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2024: Easter Bunny takes a tumble during kids' school surprise! Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2024: Easter Bunny takes a tumble during kids' school surprise!
Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2024: Daughter tries to wake mom up early for Easter – then disaster! Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2024: Daughter tries to wake mom up early for Easter – then disaster!
Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2024: Adorable lullaby for a Guinea pig Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2024: Adorable lullaby for a Guinea pig

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@famousspooda

More on Viral Video of the Day: