Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2025: Thunder sends pooping dog into hilarious panic!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog was caught trying to handle his business when Mother Nature threw in a little surprise!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the pup is mid-poop in the backyard when a loud clap of thunder cracks overhead.
Without finishing the job, the scared dog bolts inside his house as fast as possible.
"he thought he farted thunder," one viewer joked.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mistermainer