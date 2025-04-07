Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2025: Thunder sends pooping dog into hilarious panic!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog was caught trying to handle his business when Mother Nature threw in a little surprise!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the pup is mid-poop in the backyard when a loud clap of thunder cracks overhead.

Without finishing the job, the scared dog bolts inside his house as fast as possible.

"he thought he farted thunder," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who was startled mid-potty by a thunderclap from Mother Nature herself!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who was startled mid-potty by a thunderclap from Mother Nature herself!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mistermainer
Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2025: Shy toddler melts hearts after learning new words! Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2025: Shy toddler melts hearts after learning new words!
Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2025: Fluffy Corgi greets owner in super adorable way! Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2025: Fluffy Corgi greets owner in super adorable way!
Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2025: Cows just can't get enough of their favorite pooch! Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2025: Cows just can't get enough of their favorite pooch!
Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2025: Overly curious dog causes kitchen chaos! Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2025: Overly curious dog causes kitchen chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2025: Little boy freaks out at crawfish encounter! Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2025: Little boy freaks out at crawfish encounter!
Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2025: Girl and her dog slay dance routine to Gracie Abrams song! Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2025: Girl and her dog slay dance routine to Gracie Abrams song!
Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2025: Boy belts out Whitney Houston in supermarket serenade Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2025: Boy belts out Whitney Houston in supermarket serenade
Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2025: Car lovers show up for little kid's birthday in special surprise! Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2025: Car lovers show up for little kid's birthday in special surprise!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mistermainer

More on Viral Video of the Day: